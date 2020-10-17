1/
Patricia Roundtree
1931 - 2020
Patricia Roundtree, age 88, of Cadillac formerly of Ionia, passed away October 10, 2020 in Cadillac. She was born October 14, 1931 in Ionia, Michigan, the daughter of Wilfred and Mabel (Francis) Wieczorek. Patricia married Harry Roundtree July 24, 1982. He passed away March 21, 2002.
Patricia was a social butterfly. She loved chocolate, Bingo, car rides, garage sales and traveling.
Patricia is survived by her daughters, Karen (David) Edwards of Ionia, Kris (John) Clore of Cadillac, Deb (Scott) Wirtz of Ionia, Julie (Dana) Pierson of Ionia and Lisa McPherson of Ionia; grandchildren, Patrick Edwards, Conn Edwards, Lucas Edwards, Joseph Edwards, Keri Edwards, Jeremy Clore and Jamie Clore; great-grandchildren, Gavin, Noah, Zachary, Joseph, Emily, Janae and Jayden; half-brother, Tom Wiezorek of Washington DC; half-sister, Judy (Dick) Strickling of Ionia and best friend CJ.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband; brothers, Wilfred and Allen Wieczorek; sister, Betty Nemetz; half-brother, Doug Wiezorek and half-sister, Marilyn Ernst.
A memorial service will be held 2:00 pm, Friday, October 16, 2020 at Lake Funeral Home in Ionia with Rev. Tom Wieczorek officiating. Visitation will take place one hour prior to services at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimer's Foundation. Online condolences may be made at www.lakefuneralhomes.com

Published in Ionia Sentinel on Oct. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
16
Visitation
01:00 PM
Lake Funeral Home-Ionia - Ionia
OCT
16
Memorial service
02:00 PM
Lake Funeral Home-Ionia - Ionia
Funeral services provided by
Lake Funeral Home-Ionia - Ionia
3521 S. State Rd.
Ionia, MI 48846
(616) 527-0099
