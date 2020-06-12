Patricia Walton
1936 - 2020
Patricia A. Scott-Snoor Walton
10-9-1936 to 6-8-2020
Pat passed away on 6-8-2020 from an extended illness.
Born in Lansing, MI, Pat was the daughter of Howard and Ella (Dills) Scott. Pat grew up in Lansing with her sister Margaret (Peg)Landon. Pat graduated from Eastern High School in January 1955 and was a life long MSU Spartan fan.
Pat was employed by Michigan Millers Insurance Company and The Michigan Association For Deaf And Hard Of Hearing and retired after 40 years of service.
Pat was married to Donald Snoor in 1959 and they raised two children, Jack and Laura.
After Don's death in 1984, Pat married David Walton and they were married for 30 years.
Pat was preceded in death by her parents Howard and Ella Scott, late husband Donald Snoor, son Jack Snoor and infant son Steven Snoor.
Pat is survived by her loving husband David Walton, daughter Laura Soule (Snoor) and Kevin, step daughter Laura Dennis ( Walton) and Greg, grand children Shawn Snoor (Danielle Meath), Karl Soule (Melissa), Shelby Poirier(Snoor) and Stephen, great granddaughter Abigail Snoor and unborn great grandson Jackson Poirier and nieces, nephews and cousins.
Pat was loved by so many and will be dearly missed.
In lieu of flowers, please plant something outside so she may look down upon it and smile.


Published in Ionia Sentinel on Jun. 12, 2020.
