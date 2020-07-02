Patricia Ann (Bradbury) ZurHorst, age 70, went to be with her Lord on June 16, 2020, in Las Vegas , Nevada. Pat was born to Edwin and Agnes Bradbury on April 14, 1950. She was a dietician for over 40 years and her greatest love was cooking for friends and family. Pat is survived by her husband Carl of 50 years, and 2 children, Carl Shane ZurHorst, and Tricia Millwood, several grandchildren and great grandchildren. Pat also leaves behind 6 siblings, Jean Sherman, Fran Maybee, Theresa Green, Laura Johnson, George Bradbury, and Ben Bradbury.Pat was preceded in death by her parents Edwin and Agnes Bradbury, and a brother John Bradbury. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 am. Saturday, July 11, 2020. At St. John The Baptist Catholic Church in Hubbardston. Visitation is from 10 am to 11am.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store