Paul Lee Ehl aged 84 of Ionia passed away August 29, 2020. He was born September 5, 1935 in Kalkaska, Michigan the son of Paul and Eva May (Potes) Ehl.
Paul married Vera May Colberg August 29, 1959 she preceded him in death July 6, 2017. He worked for Mitchell Bentley in Ionia and later Electrolux in Greenville before retiring.
Paul loved to hunt in his younger years, watch birds and visit with people.
Surviving are his children; Teresa (Rod) Senneker and Paul (Karen) Ehl Jr. Grandchildren; Janay Senneker and Marlee (Brendon) Woolley. Great grandchildren; Allison, Audree and Bruce. Siblings; Yvonne (Gary) Shirk, Ruth (Butch) Lavender, Ed (Freda) Ehl, Wayne (Michele) Ehl and Chuck (Sharon) Ehl.
Cremation has taken place and there will be a Memorial Mass Wednesday, September 9th at 11 a.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 9878 US Highway 10, Evart, Michigan. Arrangements in care of Lake Funeral Home in Ionia.