1/1
Paul Lee Ehl
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Paul's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Paul Lee Ehl aged 84 of Ionia passed away August 29, 2020. He was born September 5, 1935 in Kalkaska, Michigan the son of Paul and Eva May (Potes) Ehl.
Paul married Vera May Colberg August 29, 1959 she preceded him in death July 6, 2017. He worked for Mitchell Bentley in Ionia and later Electrolux in Greenville before retiring.
Paul loved to hunt in his younger years, watch birds and visit with people.
Surviving are his children; Teresa (Rod) Senneker and Paul (Karen) Ehl Jr. Grandchildren; Janay Senneker and Marlee (Brendon) Woolley. Great grandchildren; Allison, Audree and Bruce. Siblings; Yvonne (Gary) Shirk, Ruth (Butch) Lavender, Ed (Freda) Ehl, Wayne (Michele) Ehl and Chuck (Sharon) Ehl.
Cremation has taken place and there will be a Memorial Mass Wednesday, September 9th at 11 a.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 9878 US Highway 10, Evart, Michigan. Arrangements in care of Lake Funeral Home in Ionia. Online condolences may be made at www.lakefunerahomes.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ionia Sentinel on Sep. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
9
Memorial Mass
11:00 AM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Lake Funeral Home-Ionia - Ionia
3521 S. State Rd.
Ionia, MI 48846
(616) 527-0099
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Lake Funeral Home-Ionia - Ionia

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved