Paul Robert Ruehs aged 67 of Ionia passed away September 9, 2019. He was born October 24, 1951 in Ionia the son of Harold and Onita (Schroeder) Ruehs. Paul married Cynthia Hopkins December 2, 1977 she preceded him in death November 5, 2012.
He worked for General Motors until retirement in 2000. Paul was a member of the local UAW 652. He loved going to the Casino. Watching U of M Football, Detroit Lions, Detroit Tigers and NASCAR.
Surviving are his children; Scott (Teresa) Ruehs of Orleans, Christine (Joseph) White of Lyons and Kari (Kirk) Bussell of Ionia. Grandchildren; Sadie Ruehs, Kinzee Bussell, Shaylee Bussell, Danica White and Colter White. Great grandson Liam Post. Sister; Patricia (Ron) Klein of Pewamo. Brother Pete (Tommie) Ruehs of Ionia. Sister in law Sue Ruehs of Lyons. Many nieces, nephews and cousins also survive. Paul was preceded in death by his parents, wife Cynthia, Son Thomas Ruehs and brother David Ruehs.
Memorial Services for Paul will be held Monday, September 16, 2019 at 1:00 P.M. at the Shiloh Community Church with Pastor Kenneth Harger officiating. Visitation will be on Monday 11 a.m. until the time of services at the church. Paul's family requests you dress casually for services. Arrangements in care of Lake Funeral Home in Ionia. Online condolences may be made at www.lakefuneralhomes.com
Published in Ionia Sentinel-Standard on Sept. 13, 2019