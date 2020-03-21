|
Paul Leslie Young, age 88 of Ionia, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 18, 2020. Paul was born on April 5, 1931 to Charles and Mildred Young in Ionia. On February 25, 1950 he married the love of his life, Elaine.
Paul loved fishing, spending time with his grandchildren, farming, driving his gator, and going back in the woods to enjoy the nature. He also went on to receive his solo flying license.
Paul is survived by his children, Robert (RaeAnn) Young of Ionia and Linda Blum of Lowell; sister, Lois (Charlie) Fletcher of Tennessee; grandchildren, Eric Blum, Keri (Joe) Snow, Ryan Young, Paul (Lacey) Young, Candi (Duke) MacGrayne, Kristopher (Julie) Young, Jason (Tiffany) Young and Jesse (Lauren) Young; and 11 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; loving wife, Elaine; son, Brian Young; and brother, Stanley Young.
A Funeral Service will be held at 11 AM on Saturday, March 21, 2020 at the Saranac Community Church with Pastor Becky Poor officiating. Visitation will be held from 4-7 PM on Friday at the Lake Funeral Home in Saranac. Memorial Contributions can be made to the Saranac Community Church's Food Bank. Online Condolences may be made at www.lakefuneralhomes.com.
Published in Ionia Sentinel-Standard on Mar. 21, 2020