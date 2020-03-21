Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lake Funeral Home-Saranac - Saranac
158 Mill St.
Saranac, MI 48881
(616) 642-9464
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 20, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Lake Funeral Home-Saranac - Saranac
158 Mill St.
Saranac, MI 48881
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 21, 2020
11:00 AM
Saranac Community Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Paul Young
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Paul Young


1931 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Paul Young Obituary
Paul Leslie Young, age 88 of Ionia, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 18, 2020. Paul was born on April 5, 1931 to Charles and Mildred Young in Ionia. On February 25, 1950 he married the love of his life, Elaine.
Paul loved fishing, spending time with his grandchildren, farming, driving his gator, and going back in the woods to enjoy the nature. He also went on to receive his solo flying license.
Paul is survived by his children, Robert (RaeAnn) Young of Ionia and Linda Blum of Lowell; sister, Lois (Charlie) Fletcher of Tennessee; grandchildren, Eric Blum, Keri (Joe) Snow, Ryan Young, Paul (Lacey) Young, Candi (Duke) MacGrayne, Kristopher (Julie) Young, Jason (Tiffany) Young and Jesse (Lauren) Young; and 11 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; loving wife, Elaine; son, Brian Young; and brother, Stanley Young.
A Funeral Service will be held at 11 AM on Saturday, March 21, 2020 at the Saranac Community Church with Pastor Becky Poor officiating. Visitation will be held from 4-7 PM on Friday at the Lake Funeral Home in Saranac. Memorial Contributions can be made to the Saranac Community Church's Food Bank. Online Condolences may be made at www.lakefuneralhomes.com.
Published in Ionia Sentinel-Standard on Mar. 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Paul's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -