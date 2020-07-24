Percy Denison Swan Jr., age 81, passed away peacefully of natural causes in his home in Saranac, MI. He was preceded in death by his wife, Charlene Beatrice Swan, and his parents Percy and Edith Swan. He will be remembered by his daughters Sandra Klug, Sonya Aardema; his adopted family Jason and Jennifer Hulbert and their daughters, Kiara and Miranna; his siblings Lorna Schaun, David Swan, Jean Patterson, John (Terri) Swan, James (Diane) Swan; and many close neighbors, friends, and church family.
Per his wishes, Percy will be laid to rest at Boynton Cemetery in Byron Center next to Charlene. In memory of Percy and in lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Ionia Seventh Day Adventist Church.