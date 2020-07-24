1/1
Percy Swan Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Percy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Percy Denison Swan Jr., age 81, passed away peacefully of natural causes in his home in Saranac, MI. He was preceded in death by his wife, Charlene Beatrice Swan, and his parents Percy and Edith Swan. He will be remembered by his daughters Sandra Klug, Sonya Aardema; his adopted family Jason and Jennifer Hulbert and their daughters, Kiara and Miranna; his siblings Lorna Schaun, David Swan, Jean Patterson, John (Terri) Swan, James (Diane) Swan; and many close neighbors, friends, and church family.
Per his wishes, Percy will be laid to rest at Boynton Cemetery in Byron Center next to Charlene. In memory of Percy and in lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Ionia Seventh Day Adventist Church. The family welcomes memories and messages in their guest book online at www.cookcares.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ionia Sentinel on Jul. 24, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved