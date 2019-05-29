|
Peter A. Reeves aged 76 of Orleans passed away surrounded by family on May 24, 2019. He was born March 8, 1943 in Ionia the son of Carl A. and Clarice (Walls) Reeves. Pete graduated from Belding High School, Class of 1962. He married Nancy Palmer on November 14, 1964 at Green Corners Baptist Church.
Pete was a Sergeant at The Michigan Reformatory in Ionia, retiring in 1995 after 25 years of service. He loved hunting, golfing and especially loved getting into all kinds of shenanigans with his grandchildren.
Surviving are his loving wife of 54 years Nancy Reeves of Orleans. Children; Steven (Tamara) Reeves of Ionia, Christina (Khaja "Jay") Ahmed of Caledonia, Eric (Nicole) Reeves of Crystal and Amanda (Nathan) DeVos of Rockford. Grandchildren; Steven S. Reeves, Christopher Ahmed (Navy Veteran), Tyler Reeves (Navy Reserve Seabee) and Samantha DeVos. Brothers; Jack (Josie) Reeves of Belding and Paul Reeves of Belding. Sister; Karon Handy of Grand Rapids. Special Dog; Zoey.
He was preceded in death by his 9-year-old Son, Scott W. Reeves (cancer in 1976). Parents, Mother and Father in law Alfred and Helen Palmer, and Sister in law Renee Reeves.
There will be a visitation at the Lake Funeral Home in Ionia on Wednesday, May 29 from 4-7 p.m. with Pastor Kenneth Harger in attendance. Those wishing to make memorial contributions to The superbub.Org. 100% of donations go to Helen DeVos Children's Hospital. More information can be found at superbub.Org . Online condolences may be made at www.lakefuneralhomes.com
Published in Ionia Sentinel-Standard on May 29, 2019