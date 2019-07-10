Phyllis Irene Lobdell, age 87, of Ionia, passed away Monday, July 8, 2019. She was born in Ionia on March 27, 1932, the daughter of Stephen and Lottie (McCoy) Donner. Phyllis attended Shiloh Community Church in Orleans and also volunteered at the V.F.W. and the Ionia County Commission on Aging. She enjoyed tending to her flowers and playing cards in her spare time.

Phyllis is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Ken Lobdell; sister, Lucille Montgomery; and brother, Glen "Cappy" Donner. Surviving are her nieces, Barbara (Maynard) Helmer, Beverly Minaker, Rose (Jim) Kerr, and Billie Montgomery; several of her late husband, Ken's nieces and nephews; brothers-in-law, Bill and Jack Lobdell; and sister-in-law, Carol Bradley.

A Memorial Service honoring Phyllis will be celebrated by Pastor Kenneth Harger at 3:00 p.m., Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at the Lehman Funeral Home, 220 Rich Street, Ionia. The family will receive visitors one hour prior to the service at the chapel. Interment will follow at Easton Township Cemetery. For those wishing, contributions may be made to the Ionia County Commission on Aging in memory of Phyllis. Online condolences may be made at www.lehmanfuneralhomes.com. Published in Ionia Sentinel-Standard on July 10, 2019