Phyllis Reisbig
Phyllis Ann Reisbig, age 87, passed away peacefully from natural causes on May 1, 2020 in Ionia. She was born on November 28, 1932 in Ionia, the daughter of August and Margaret (Billings) Kuehn. Phyllis married Alexander Reisbig Jr. on May 5, 1951. They spent their 54 years of marriage raising their family as dairy farmers. Phyllis was a member of Shiloh Community Church.
Phyllis is survived by her seven children, Alexander (Mary) Reisbig III, Ronald (Louann) Reisbig, Linda (Keith) Hesche, Edward (Adeline) Reisbig, Timothy (Julie) Reisbig, Mathew Reisbig, and Phillip (Terrina) Reisbig; 16 grandchildren and; 22 great-grandchildren.
Phyllis is preceded in death by her husband, Alexander Reisbig, Jr., her parents, and her three brothers, Paul Kuehn, John Kuehn, and James Kuehn.
A Private Funeral Service was held at 1 PM Monday, May 6, 2020. The service was live-streamed via Lake Funeral Home's Facebook page. Memorial Contributions can be made to the Shiloh Community Church Campground. Online Condolences may be made at www.lakefuneralhomes.com

Published in Ionia Sentinel on May 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
