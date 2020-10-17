Randee Deen Pline, age 65, of Lyons, passed away on Saturday, October 10, 2020. She was born on May 17, 1955 in Tucson, AZ, the daughter of Russell M. and Shirley P. (Deen) Rekemeyer, Sr. Randee graduated from Sierra Vista High School in 1973. She married the love of her life, John Pline on June 22, 1979. She was preceded in death by her grandparents; parents; mother and father-in-law, John and Casey Pline; sisters-in-law, Linda and Sandy; and brothers-in-law, Gordy, Dave and Ken.
She loved spending time with her family above all else! She also enjoyed hiking, fishing, boating, go carts and mini golf. She loved her family, friends, and all her "critters" with her whole entire heart. She was loved by everyone! Surviving are her husband, John Pline; daughter, Tiffany (Chris) Hatfield; grand kids, Anthony, RaeAnn and TaeLynn Hatfield; brother, Russ (Marie) Rekemeyer; brothers-and-sisters-in-law, Chuck, Sue, Gary, Bruce, Kathy; and many, many nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews. The Memorial Service will be conducted by Pastor Ed Filter at 1:00 p.m., Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at St. Andrew Lutheran Church, Portland. The family will receive friends from 4-7 p.m., Monday, October 19, 2020 at the Lehman Funeral Home 210 E. Bridge St., Portland. Online condolences may be made at www.lehmanfuneralhomes.com.