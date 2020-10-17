1/1
Randee Pline
1955 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Randee's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Randee Deen Pline, age 65, of Lyons, passed away on Saturday, October 10, 2020. She was born on May 17, 1955 in Tucson, AZ, the daughter of Russell M. and Shirley P. (Deen) Rekemeyer, Sr. Randee graduated from Sierra Vista High School in 1973. She married the love of her life, John Pline on June 22, 1979. She was preceded in death by her grandparents; parents; mother and father-in-law, John and Casey Pline; sisters-in-law, Linda and Sandy; and brothers-in-law, Gordy, Dave and Ken.
She loved spending time with her family above all else! She also enjoyed hiking, fishing, boating, go carts and mini golf. She loved her family, friends, and all her "critters" with her whole entire heart. She was loved by everyone! Surviving are her husband, John Pline; daughter, Tiffany (Chris) Hatfield; grand kids, Anthony, RaeAnn and TaeLynn Hatfield; brother, Russ (Marie) Rekemeyer; brothers-and-sisters-in-law, Chuck, Sue, Gary, Bruce, Kathy; and many, many nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews. The Memorial Service will be conducted by Pastor Ed Filter at 1:00 p.m., Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at St. Andrew Lutheran Church, Portland. The family will receive friends from 4-7 p.m., Monday, October 19, 2020 at the Lehman Funeral Home 210 E. Bridge St., Portland. Online condolences may be made at www.lehmanfuneralhomes.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ionia Sentinel on Oct. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
19
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Lehman Funeral Homes
Send Flowers
OCT
20
Memorial service
01:00 PM
St. Andrew Lutheran Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Lehman Funeral Homes
210 E Bridge St
Portland, MI 48875
(517) 647-7995
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Lehman Funeral Homes

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved