Randy Floyd passed away on July 15'h, 2019 in Grand Junction Colorado, he was 57.
Randy was a Veteran of the Army Reserves and a lifelong NRA Member. He is
survived by his loving wife of 33 years Lisa, six children and fifteen grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life Picnic is being held in his Honor at 2pm on Sunday August 11, 2019. Celebration will be held at the LyVere Homestead at 3613 Keefer Hwy, Lyons, MI and Hosted by Sally Floyd his Mother, and his siblings Rhonda (Dave) Butler, Chris (Cari) LyVere and Jack (Beth) LyVere.
Published in Ionia Sentinel-Standard on Aug. 7, 2019