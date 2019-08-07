Home

POWERED BY

Services
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019
2:00 PM
LyVere Homestead
3613 Keefer Hwy
Lyons, MI
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for Randy Floyd
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Randy Floyd

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Randy Floyd Obituary
Randy Floyd passed away on July 15'h, 2019 in Grand Junction Colorado, he was 57.
Randy was a Veteran of the Army Reserves and a lifelong NRA Member. He is
survived by his loving wife of 33 years Lisa, six children and fifteen grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life Picnic is being held in his Honor at 2pm on Sunday August 11, 2019. Celebration will be held at the LyVere Homestead at 3613 Keefer Hwy, Lyons, MI and Hosted by Sally Floyd his Mother, and his siblings Rhonda (Dave) Butler, Chris (Cari) LyVere and Jack (Beth) LyVere.
Published in Ionia Sentinel-Standard on Aug. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Randy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.