|
|
Raymond A Glossi age 92 of Ionia, MI passed away July 15, 2019. He was born on December 31, 1926 in Ionia, MI the son of Romeo and Pansey (Joslyn) Glossi. He served in the U.S. Navy during WWII. He retired from the Naval Reserve after 39 years of service.
Surviving are his brother James Glossi of Ionia, several cousins, nieces and nephews and special cousin Jim Wood of Ionia. He was preceded in death by his parents and 7 siblings.
A grave side service will be held on Wednesday, July 24th at 6:00pm at Easton Cemetery. Arrangements in care of Lake Funeral Home of Ionia. Online condolences may be made at www.lakefuneralhomes.com
Published in Ionia Sentinel-Standard on July 19, 2019