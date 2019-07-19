Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lake Funeral Home-Ionia - Ionia
3521 S. State Rd.
Ionia, MI 48846
(616) 527-0099
Graveside service
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
6:00 PM
Easton Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Raymond Glossi
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Raymond Glossi


1926 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Raymond Glossi Obituary
Raymond A Glossi age 92 of Ionia, MI passed away July 15, 2019. He was born on December 31, 1926 in Ionia, MI the son of Romeo and Pansey (Joslyn) Glossi. He served in the U.S. Navy during WWII. He retired from the Naval Reserve after 39 years of service.
Surviving are his brother James Glossi of Ionia, several cousins, nieces and nephews and special cousin Jim Wood of Ionia. He was preceded in death by his parents and 7 siblings.
A grave side service will be held on Wednesday, July 24th at 6:00pm at Easton Cemetery. Arrangements in care of Lake Funeral Home of Ionia. Online condolences may be made at www.lakefuneralhomes.com
Published in Ionia Sentinel-Standard on July 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lake Funeral Home-Ionia - Ionia
Download Now