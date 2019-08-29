|
Houghton Lake, MI – Raymond M. Schafer, of Houghton Lake, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, August 23, 2019, at the age of 69.
Raymond was born to Edward and Rita Schafer of Muir, MI, and was one of 11 children. He was raised on the family farm and taught the value of hard work from a very young age. He worked for other farmers after his father's death and was hired by Gibson Refrigerator in Belding at the age of 18. He bought a farm in Muir when he was 21 and began working for Lindell Drop Forge on the hammers. At the age of 37, he purchased a farm in Ionia and raised dairy cows. Selling the farms and dairy cattle were difficult, but he retired in 2003 and bought a home in Houghton Lake, MI and in Lakeland, FL.
He was preceded in death by his beloved son, "Little" Ray, his parents, his sister, Susanna, and his brothers, Ken and Don.
Ray leaves behind his three daughters, Carrie (Roger) Thomas, Michele (Steve) Hoffman, and Emily (Brandon) Mulnix; the mother of his children, DeAnna Schafer; his sisters, JoAn, Edna, Loretta, and Adeline; and brothers, Fred, Louis, Edwin; grandchildren, Melanie (Josh) Zalis, Karl, Alexander, and Gabriel Thomas, Ellie and Levi Hoffman, and Lily and Silas Mulnix; and his girlfriend, Deb Grencz.
Raymond enjoyed tinkering on small engines on the dining room table, chatting with friends around the bed of the pickup, shooting the breeze with farmers at livestock auctions in Lake Odessa, playing Euchre, going to flea markets and finding bargains, and running the roads.
Funeral services will be 2:00 PM, Tuesday, September 3, 2019, at Lake Funeral Home in Ionia with Rev. Kenneth Harger officiating. Visitation will be Tuesday 12:00 pm until time of service at the funeral home. Burial will take place at North Plains Cemetery.
All farmers are invited to display your tractors along the processional route. Our Dad would like that!
In lieu of flowers, we ask you to consider donating toward the "Ray Schafer Memorial" established in the memory of Ray and his son. The purpose of the memorial fund would be specifically for farm safety training events for children, farmers and their families, and first responders.
Published in Ionia Sentinel-Standard on Aug. 29, 2019