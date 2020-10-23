Regina Lyons

Regina G. Lyons was born June 29, 1940, a year prior to the United States' entry into World War II to parents Clare and Geraldine Shafer in Ionia, Michigan. Reggie attended Ionia High School and graduated in 1958.
Regina was employed for 29 years with the Family Independence Agency for the State of Michigan working in Grand Rapids, Pontiac, Flint and Lansing. After her retirement in 1997, she attended school to be a Certified Appraiser and part owner of a Personal Property Appraisal and Estate Tag Sale business; Lyons Appraisal, LLC in Ionia, Michigan. The business relocated to Newark, Ohio in 2004 and then again in 2011 to Scottsdale, Arizona.
Regina was a quilter and loved embroidery work, winning many awards in exhibitions in Michigan and Ohio.
Regina officially retired in Fort Myers, Florida in 2017 where she passed quietly with her three children by her side on October 15th, 2020.
Reggie is survived by her brother Louis (Sandy) Shafer of Ionia, Michigan, three children; Brenda Lorraine Rockafello of Ft. Myers, Florida, Robert (Jana) Banhagel of London, Ohio, Rebecca (Chris) Lottridge of Blacklick, Ohio, Grandchildren; Araceli Martinez of Ionia, Michigan, Garrett (Magda) Rockafellow of Chicago, Illinois, Sam (Breann) Rockafellow of Cedar Springs, Michigan, Jacob Blankenship of Clintonville, Ohio, Drew Blankenship of Blacklick, Ohio, Ally Lottridge of Blacklick, Ohio, Carson Lottridge of Blacklick, Ohio, Madison Pollard of London, Ohio, Sydney Pollard of London, Ohio and Great-Granddaughter Layla Martinez of Ionia Michigan.
She was preceded in death by her parents Clare "Poppy" and Geraldine "Gerry" Shafer, brother Eugene "Gene" Shafer, son William Langhoff, and grandson Josef Wolfe Banhagel.
Reggies Facebook page will remain open in her honor for friends and family. https://www.facebook.com/reggie.lyons.5