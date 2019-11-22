|
|
Richard Bryant Adams, age 68, of Ionia, passed away on Monday, November 18, 2019. He was born on November 8, 1951 in Ionia, MI the son of Billy Richard and Joyce Elaine (Sible) Adams. He was preceded in death by his former spouse and co-parent, Marian Adams-Hutley, and parents. He is survived by his children, Abe (Abby), Adrienne (Jeremy), and Amanda (Mike); grandchildren Sawyer and Ren (Amanda), and Marin and Georgia (Abe); siblings Mark (Kathy) and Scott (Sue) Adams, Sherri (Jim) Kelley, and Deborah (Nick) Almasy; as well as numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and close friends.
A celebration of Bryant's life will be held from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday, November 22, 2019 at the Palmer Lodge at Bertha Brock Park in Ionia. Event details are available here: http://evite.me/UDA9fnX11c. Memorial donations can be made to Cure PSP (www.PSP.org) in the name of Bryant Adams. Burial will be at a later time with a private service at Oakwood Cemetery in Muir, Michigan. Arrangements in care of Lake Funeral Home of Ionia, MI.
Bryant was a well-known and respected member of the Ionia community for decades. Bryant was a gifted singer in choirs, in a quartet with his mom, two brothers and a sister, in a gospel quartet called Half a Ton of Praise with his brothers and friend Billy, in a local 50's doo-wop group called the Rydell's, and as a solo act. He sang at churches, community events, weddings, and funerals across Ionia County and beyond. He graduated from Ionia High School, worked at the Ionia Correctional Facility for a time, and owned a popular pizza business on Riverside Drive called "Your House of Pizza." He ended his career as a manager at the Ionia Meijer. Over 16 years, he worked his way from bagging groceries to overnight store director. His family joked that Bryant was world famous in Ionia; everywhere we went, it seemed somebody knew him.
Bryant lived the final weeks of his life at Green Acres in Lowell where he was cared for by compassionate, skilled caregivers and had the space and support needed to spend time with his family and friends. He passed away peacefully on a sunny Monday morning surrounded by family and friends and with the sound of birds congregated outside his bedroom window. Bryant will be deeply missed every day by the many people who loved him. Online condolences may be made at www.lakefuneralhomes.com
Published in Ionia Sentinel-Standard on Nov. 22, 2019