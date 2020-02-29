|
Richard (Dick) Seigel Bennett, a long-time resident of Ionia County, passed away Wednesday February 26 at his home in Rougemont, North Carolina, after a long battle with cancer and congestive heart failure. His final days were filled with visits by family and friends. Dick was born in Ionia on July 8, 1932 and attended Benedict School and Ionia High School. On July 12, 1952, he married Nancy Kathleen Weller, and they raised four sons, Richard Jr., David, Timothy, and Christopher, in Ionia. After they married, Dick was drafted into the US Army based at Fort Carson, Colorado. Upon returning to Ionia, Dick joined the Michigan National Guard and managed the Ionia National Guard Armory for seven years, where he was awarded the annual Best Soldier Award in 1965 by Governor George Romney. Later, he joined the Carr Agency Insurance and Real Estate where he eventually became owner and worked until retirement. Dick and Nancy were members of the First Methodist Church in Ionia. In 2014, they moved to Rougemont, North Carolina, to be closer to family and to live in the Elderberry Co-housing community. Dick loved the outdoors and hiking the trails near Elderberry, making hiking sticks and other woodworking projects, and gatherings with his family. Dick will be greatly missed by his family and friends, but he will live on through the many contributions he made to all the communities he called home.
Dick is survived by his wife of 67 years, his sister Margaret Jean Bennett of Ionia, his four sons and their wives, five grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren. The family requests that memorials be made to the Rougemont Food Pantry, 8111 Bacon Road, Timberlake, NC 27583.
Published in Ionia Sentinel-Standard on Feb. 29, 2020