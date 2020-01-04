|
Richard L. Collins, age 85, passed away Saturday, December 28, 2019. He was born March 3, 1934 in Sheridan, MI, the son of Arze and Dorothy (Goodwin) Collins. Richard married the love of his life, Marilyn on November 27, 1954 and they shared 50 wonderful years together until her passing in 2005. Richard retired from American Seating in Grand Rapids where he was a welder. He loved the outdoors and watching animals. He also enjoyed attending garage sales, flea markets and antique tractor shows. Richard was an easy-going, friendly man who will be missed by many.
Preceding Richard in death are his parents; wife, Marilyn (Askins) Collins; and siblings, Russell Collins and Donna Ferrier. Richard is survived by his daughters, Kathy (Larry) Welch and Judy Sweet and siblings, Evelyn Wilson, Marge (Lawrence) Bogart, Leonard (Marilyn) Collins, Verl (Sally) Collins, June (John) Leland, Helen Greenhoe, Edith Saxton, Rose Collins, and Nila (Terry) Minier.
The Funeral Service will be officiated by Rev. Dr. Marilyn V. Danielson at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, January 11, 2020 at the Lehman Funeral Home, 220 Rich Street, Ionia. Visitation will take place one hour prior to the service at the chapel. Interment will be at Clear Lake Cemetery. Arrangements are entrusted to Lehman Funeral Homes. Online condolences may be made at www.lehmanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Ionia Sentinel-Standard on Jan. 4, 2020