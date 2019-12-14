Ionia Sentinel Obituaries
|
Lehman Funeral Homes
210 E Bridge St
Portland, MI 48875
(517) 647-7995
Visitation
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
11:30 AM
Richard Fox


1949 - 2019
Richard Fox Obituary
Richard Gilbert "Hickory" Fox, age 70, of Ionia formerly of Portland, passed away on Wednesday, December 11, 2019. He was born on November 7, 1949, the son of William and Lillian (Hoppes) Fox. Dick was the Past President of the F.O.E - Woodland Chapter and a member of the Greenville Chapter. He enjoyed watching Nascar, loved his McDonald's coffee, and his cats at home. He was a truck driver for 40 years. Dick was preceded in death by his parents; younger brother, David; infant sister, Connie and sister, Beth Ralston. Surviving are his significant other, Eraina Young; children, George "Fred" Fox and Kari (Jordan) Braun; siblings, William (Lori) Fox, Jr., Diane (Tom) Allen, Steve (Laurie) Fox, Sue (Pete) Huhn, Louan (Pat) Malloy, and Doug (Evelyn) Fox; aunts, Leila Fox, Arlene Luscher, and Lucy Hoppes; several nieces and nephews. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Rev. Mike Alber at 11:30 a.m., Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at Lehman Funeral Homes, Portland. Rite of Committal will follow in Portland Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Tuesday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the Lehman Funeral Home, 210 E. Bridge St., Portland. Online condolences may be made at www.lehmanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Ionia Sentinel-Standard on Dec. 14, 2019
