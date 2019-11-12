|
|
Richard (Dick) Steward, 71, passed away Friday, November 8, 2019 at the University of Michigan Hospital in Ann Arbor following a brief illness.
Dick leaves his wife of 14 years, Bonnie (Ketchum) Steward, brother Robert (Jane) Steward, son, Louis Steward, daughters Nicole (Sam) Myers and Jamie (Pete) Iacovazzi, step-daughters Rebecca Neil and Erin Neil and grandchildren Lucy, Lilly, Parker, and Ally Steward, MacKenzie and Sydney Myers, Alexander, Emili, and Aaron Knop, Nicholas and Carson Ginn, great-grandchildren Jaxson and Hudson Knop, and many nieces, nephews, and close friends.
Dick was born January 20, 1948 to John and Laura (Pieffer) Steward, in Lansing, Michigan. He was raised in the Sunfield area and attended Vermontville/Maple Valley High Schools, graduating in 1966.
He attended Northwood Institute, obtained his Associate Degree in Liberal Arts and graduated from Olivet College in 1972 with a Bachelor of Arts Degree.
Dick began his teaching career at Portland St. Patrick Schools in Portland Michigan. He also coached baseball, basketball, and football. He also taught and coached in Phoenix, Arizona for several years and after retirement, returned to Michigan.
Dick decided retirement was not for him. He began working at Wal-Mart in Ionia at the time the store opened and worked solely in the lawn and garden department until his death. He loved to garden and watch the fruits of his labors both at work and at home.
Those who knew him knew that he loved all sports, particularly baseball. He had many opportunities to attend his Tigers' games and championships, many of them with his best friend, Mike. He also enjoyed watching his great-nephew play football for the University of Wisconsin and the Los Angeles Rams as well as attending his own grandchildren's sporting events.
Cremation has taken place. A celebration of life will be held at the Moose Lodge in Ionia, on November 30, 2019 from 2:00-4:00 p.m. All who wish to attend are welcome.
Published in Ionia Sentinel-Standard on Nov. 12, 2019