Robert (Bob) Austin, formerly of Ionia passed away in Arizona on August 6th from COVID-19. Bob was born on June 5th, 1950 and lived most of his life in Ionia, Michigan. Bob had many friends and relatives. He worked for 30 years at Riverside Iron and Wire. After he retired he moved to Arizona. He loved writing poetry and spending time with family. For the last 4 years Bob resided in a nursing home where he organized most of the activities and always sang solo for the yearly Christmas party.

Bob is survived by his sister (Evelyn) Jane Austin-Barnes from Gilbert, Arizona; Phyllis Austin-Rios from Gilbert, Arizona; Brother Dennis Austin frm Gilbert

Arizona and a very special nephew Anthony Rios from Gilbert, Arizona.

Bob is preceded in death by his parents Robert Austin and Elsie Austin and one niece Kendra Magee.

There will be no services held due to pandemic concerns. Per Bob's wishes he will be cremated and his remains will be scattered at a location he requested.



