Robert Edward Minnis

Robert Edward Minnis Obituary
Born May 28, 1947 and passed away September 6, 2019. Bob was born to Max H. and Patricia R. (Brock) Minnis of Portland, MI. After High School he joined the Army in 1965 and served for 3 and a half years, including 2 tours in Vietnam. After Vietnam, he lived in various places and held odd jobs for a few years before settling back in Portland. He and his ex-wife, Chris raised their family in the house he grew up in. He worked as a carpenter for most of his life and tended bar as well. He enjoyed spending time with family and friends on the river and at the Portland VFW.
Bob was preceded in death by his grandparents; parents; his niece, Trish; and his grandson, Robert. Bob is survived by his siblings, Max (Wanda) Minnis, Denise (Larry) Novak, and Dana (Chris) Minnis; his children, Scott (Kathy) Minnis, Sandra Minnis-Flinn, Michael (Jenny) Minnis, Brandy Minnis, and Bobbie (Larry) Gates; his grandchildren, Michael, Raymond, Roger, Kiah, Mikhail (Jessica), Jordan (Tyler), Tayler, Amelia, Caellum, Eleayna and Elijah; his great-grandchildren, Teagan and Riley; and his nephew, Chuck Richardson, whom he was very close with.
A Memorial Luncheon with Military Honors will be held at the Portland VFW Post 4090 at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, September 14, 2019. The family would like any donations made in Bob's honor to the Portland VFW Post 4090. Arrangements are entrusted to Lehman Funeral Homes. Online condolences may be made at www.lehmanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Ionia Sentinel-Standard on Sept. 10, 2019
