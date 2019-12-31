|
|
Robert Walter of Lake Odessa, age 98 went to be with his Lord on Saturday, December 28, 2019. He was preceded in death by his wife of 62 and a half years, Lucille; parents, Clifford and Grethel Walter and his siblings. He married the love of his life, Lucille on June 30, 1947.
He will be lovingly remembered by his niece, Marjean Heinz, caretaker Heidi (David) Anderson-Stephens; military friend, Roy Brown of New Jersey, and many family members and special friends.
Bob served in the US Army in WWII as a radio operator. He worked for E.W. Bliss as a machine operator for 30 years before retiring. He enjoyed talking with friends and anyone interested in listening to his amazing stories. He was very proud that he built his home all on his own.
Memorial Service will be held at 11AM Friday, January 3, 2020 at Koop's Funeral Chapel in Lake Odessa, 935 4th Ave, 48849 with an hour of visitation prior to service. A chaplain from the Veteran's Administration will be officiating.
Interment will be at Lakeside Cemetery.
In honor of Robert, contributions may be made to the of Lake Odessa or Heartland Hospice. The family welcomes memories and messages in their guest book online at www.koopsfc.com.
Published in Ionia Sentinel-Standard on Dec. 31, 2019