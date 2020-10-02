Roger Cochrun

Roger J. Cochrun of Saranac, MI passed away September 17 at the age of 94. He was born February 17, 1926, to John and Edith (Chamberlain) Cochrun in Berlin Township, Michigan. Roger married the love of his life Doris in October of 1947 and together they shared 72 beautiful years. They were always young at heart together and their love story started with mutual adoration and fondness, both which only grew through the years. He was a man deeply devoted to faith, country, family and community.
Shortly after graduating from Lake Odessa High School, he was drafted to serve in World War II. As a member of the Greatest Generation, he was extremely proud to have served his country as a combat soldier under General Patton in France and Germany. He was a Bronze Star recipient and several lifelong friendships were forged during his time in the United States Army.
While in Europe, he corresponded with Doris, who wrote him a letter every day. The two were wed shortly after he returned from the war. Together they built a beautiful life; family was the cornerstone. Whenever together, he was known to sing, "hey, hey the gang's all here" along with his signature soft shoe dance move; the pure delight in spending time with those he loved was felt by those in his presence. His grandchildren were the apple of his eye, and the feeling was mutual. He was generous with the word love and even more generous with the action. Roger and Doris traveled extensively in retirement. They made it to all 50 states, with Alaska and Dollywood a favorite for both. They also looked forward to their annual trip to Port Huron with the grandkids.
Roger spent the majority of his working years as a pressman at McCarty Communications in Saranac. His boss, Emerson McCarty, became his best friend and the two families remain close to this day. Roger was a very active part of the community: he was a proud, long-time member of the American Legion, served on the Village Council, coached Little League Baseball, and was a charter member of the Saranac Lions Club.
Anyone who knew Roger would agree that his favorite hobby was talking to anyone...at any location...on any subject matter...at any time. He enjoyed pranks, some of which backfired on him, but those times just meant another reason to laugh. He had a natural curiosity and love for people, and never met a stranger.
Roger is survived by Linda (Jeffrey) Caudell of Ionia, MI and Ron (Dianne) Cochrun of Saranac, MI. He was grandpa to Scott (Kara) Caudell of Bridgman, MI, Mark Caudell of Nairobi, Kenya, Angie (Matt) Hamlet of Baltimore, MD and Laura Cochrun of Washington, DC. He was a proud great grandfather to Hannah Caudell and Anderson Hamlet. He is also survived by his dear sister-in-law Joyce Walter of Saranac, MI and many nieces, nephews and lifelong friends. Preceding Roger in death were his beloved wife, parents and sisters Dorothy and Ruth.
A family only memorial service to celebrate the life and legacy of both Roger and Doris will be live streamed via Lake Funeral Home Inc's Facebook page and via Zoom at 11 AM on October 23. The public is welcome to interment in Saranac Cemetery following at 12:30pm. Arrangements are cared for by Lake Funeral Home in Saranac. Those wishing to make memorial contributions may do so to Saranac Community Church, where he was an active longtime member, or the Veterans Home in Grand Rapids. Online condolences may be made at www.lakefuneralhomes.com.