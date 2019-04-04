|
Rollin Walter Rooney of Ionia passed away April 1, 2019. He was born November 18, 1938 in Chicago, Illinois the son of Rollin A. and Velma (Rittmeyer) Rooney. He would later serve in the Air Force. Rollin Married Judith in 2003 and she preceded him in death in 2015. He loved to play games of any kind. Surviving are his children; Shawn Rooney (Claudia Kocher) of Dearborn and Michelle Rooney of Lansing. Step-daughters; Cindi (Jeff) Young of Ionia and Luann (Matt) Holder of Ionia. Grandchildren; Mae Rooney of Dearborn, Izaak "Min" Rooney of Dearborn, Tori Ellis of Lansing, Wyatt Ellis of Lansing, Jeni (Scott) Edwards of Belding, Tyler Young of Ionia, Samantha Datema of Ionia, Chance Jones of Charlotte, MI and Alyka "Aly" Datema of Ionia. Great Grandson Lain Edwards. Sisters; Lana (Ed) Nez of California and Dolores (Ed) Jackson of Nevada.
He was preceded in death by his parents and wife Judith.
Cremation has taken place and there will be a Celebration of his life at Jeff and Cindy Youngs home 5557 Powell Highway, Ionia MI 48846 on Saturday, April 27th from 2-5 pm. Arrangements in care of Lake Funeral Home in Ionia. Online condolences may be made at www.lakefuneralhomes.com
Published in Ionia Sentinel-Standard on Apr. 4, 2019