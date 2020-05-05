Ronald P. Blundy, age 77, of Ionia, passed away peacefully on May 1, 2020. He was born on April 23, 1943, the son of Sylvester and Pauline (Rockey) Blundy. Ron was a member of S.S. Peter & Paul Catholic Church and the Friend of Jesus Group. Ron loved gardening and had much success in growing his vegetable gardens over the years. Many knew Ron from the Ionia Free Fair where you would find him walking the midway for much of the day during the ""10 Best Days of Summer"". He was an adored son, brother, uncle, and friend who will be dearly missed.
Preceding Ron in death are his parents; brothers, Matthew, Donald, and William Blundy; sisters, Marilyn Blundy and Dolores (Francis) Thelen; and brother-in-law, Pirl White. Ron is survived by his siblings, Marie White, Gerald (Joan) Blundy, and Arlene (Calvin) Stanton; sister-in-law, Patricia Blundy; and many nieces and nephews.
The family would like to extend their heartfelt appreciation to the staff at Cedar Creek Care Home for the wonderful care and compassion they gave to Ron over the years. For those wishing, memorial contributions may be made to Harbor Hospice or Ionia Area Commission on Aging in honor of Ron.
A private visitation and traditional burial graveside service will be held. A Mass celebrating Ronald's life will be held at S.S. Peter & Paul Catholic Church at a later date. Arrangements are entrusted to Lehman Funeral Homes. Online condolences may be made at www.lehmanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Ionia Sentinel on May 5, 2020.