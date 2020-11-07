Ronald K. Cobb, age 83 of Lake Odessa, passed away Monday, November 2, 2020. Ronald served in the Army from 1955 to 1957. He and his wife owned and operated the Lake Pump and C & R Café. He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert Sr. and Laura Cobb; his sisters Jeannie Edgel and brother Bob Cobb Jr. He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Colleen Cobb, children; Doug Cobb, Dan Cobb and Cindy (Dan) Molnar, step-children; Shannon Curry, Shawn Curry and Kevin Curry, sisters; Donna (Larry) Swarthout, Carrie Yon, and sister in law Linda Cobb, brother Larry (Sarah) Cobb along with several grandchildren and great grandchildren. Private family services will be held. The family welcomes memories and messages in their online guestbook at www.koopsfc.com.