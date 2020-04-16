|
1939-2020
Ronald Charles Shafer, 81 (or 39 as he would always say!), of Ionia, passed away on April 14, 2020 in Ionia.
Ronald was born in Wise Township, Isabella County, Michigan to Charles Franklin Shafer and Marguerite DeEtta Reed on April 12, 1939. He married Erna Kay Northon on July 25, 1964.
He was in the Army from 1959-1965 and was part of the 2nd Armored Division called "Hell on Wheels". After the Army, he worked at GM for 30 years before retiring. He loved fishing, hunting and tinkering in his shed.
He is survived by his four children. Burton (Suzette) Shafer of Fresno, Calif., Katrina (Willard) Lampman of Greenville, Shelby Shafer of Ionia and Amanda (Tony) Lupo of Arvada, CO and his beloved dog, Jaxson.
Ronald in preceded in death by his wife of 49 years, Erna Kay. His parents, Charles and Marguerite Shafer and his siblings: Gene, Duane, John, Helen, Hazel, Ruthann, and Bonnie.
In accordance with his wishes, there will not be a memorial or a graveside service. Arrangements are entrusted to Lake Funeral Home in Ionia. Interment will be at Cherry Grove Cemetery in Clare, MI at a later date.
The family of Ronald wish to extend their sincere appreciation to Ionia Area Hospice.
In Memory of Ronald, donations can be made to Ionia Area Hospice or the . Online condolences can be made at www.lakefuneralhomes.com
Published in Ionia Sentinel-Standard on Apr. 16, 2020