Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Ronda Cook
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ronda Cook


1964 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Ronda Cook Obituary
On Thursday, April 18, 2019, Ronda Cook, a dear wife and mother, passed away at the age of 54.

She was born on June 6, 1964 in Holland, MI to Gordon and Donna Holtgeerts. She was a Registered Nurse. On August 6, 1988 she married Kelly Cook. They raised two children, Ryan and Sarah.

Ronda had a passion for camping and quality time. She leaves behind a legacy of memories. She loved to laugh. She was known by her children for her determination, boldness, and loving spirit. She is also remembered for the admiration, love and respect she felt for her husband.

She is preceded in death by her father, Gordon, her mother, Donna, and her sister Ruth. She is survived by her husband, Kelly, their two children, Ryan and Sarah, and 3 grandchildren, Grant, Coraline, and Robert. A memorial service is yet to be determined. Arrangements in care of Lake Funeral Home in Muir. Online condolences may be made at www.lakefuneralhomes.com
Published in Ionia Sentinel-Standard on Apr. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.