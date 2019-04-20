|
On Thursday, April 18, 2019, Ronda Cook, a dear wife and mother, passed away at the age of 54.
She was born on June 6, 1964 in Holland, MI to Gordon and Donna Holtgeerts. She was a Registered Nurse. On August 6, 1988 she married Kelly Cook. They raised two children, Ryan and Sarah.
Ronda had a passion for camping and quality time. She leaves behind a legacy of memories. She loved to laugh. She was known by her children for her determination, boldness, and loving spirit. She is also remembered for the admiration, love and respect she felt for her husband.
She is preceded in death by her father, Gordon, her mother, Donna, and her sister Ruth. She is survived by her husband, Kelly, their two children, Ryan and Sarah, and 3 grandchildren, Grant, Coraline, and Robert. A memorial service is yet to be determined. Arrangements in care of Lake Funeral Home in Muir. Online condolences may be made at www.lakefuneralhomes.com
Published in Ionia Sentinel-Standard on Apr. 20, 2019