Lake Funeral Home-Ionia - Ionia
3521 S. State Rd.
Ionia, MI 48846
(616) 527-0099
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
12:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Roxie Nelson Obituary
Roxie Ann Nelson age 68 of Clarksville, MI passed away August 20, 2019 in Grand Rapids, MI. She was born December 31, 1950 in Ionia, MI the daughter of Richard and Julia (Bouck) Tomlinson. Roxie married Daniel Nelson in March of 1970. He preceded her in death.
Roxie enjoyed watching birds, Animal Planet and really loved watching the Detroit Tigers and Redwings play. She cared for others before herself.
Roxie is survived by her sons, Scott (Martha) Nelson of Clarksville, Jeff (Tracy) Nelson of Woodland and Tim Nelson of Clarksville; daughter, Tina Nelson of Clarksville and brothers, Ron Tomlinson and Richard (Vanessa) Tomlinson; 9 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband.
A visitation will be held Monday, August 26, at Lake Funeral Home in Ionia from 12:00 – 3;00 P.M. and 4:00-7:00 P.M. Memorial contributions may be made in Roxie's name to Makenzie's Animal Sanctuary. Online condolences may be made at www.lakefuneralhomes.com
Published in Ionia Sentinel-Standard on Aug. 23, 2019
