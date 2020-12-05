Roy Jerome Cook, age 89, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, November 24, 2020, joining his wife of 67 years, Dee, who had passed away in May. Theirs was a marriage that exemplified the saying that you should never marry someone with whom you think you can live with, marry someone you can't live without.
Roy was born in Pewamo, Michigan on January 28, 1931 to Oscar and Dora Mary (Wolscheid) Cook, the 10th of their 13 children. He worked on the family farm, excelled at sports, and trapped, fished, and hunted during his time in Pewamo. After graduating from high school, he joined the United States Navy, married the love of his life, Dolores Slater of Ionia, and was stationed in Key West, Florida. After completing his service, they moved back to Ionia where they raised their six children. For most of his career, he worked as an agent for Farm Bureau Insurance, and he was very active in the community, greatly enjoying his time in the Ionia Jaycees, the Knights of Columbus, and Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church.
Roy was the ultimate outdoorsman, relishing his time hunting, fishing, snowmobiling, cross country skiing, taking long walks in the woods, singing around the campfire, gardening, or mushroom hunting. Whether he was at Sunrise Lake, fishing in Canada, or hunting out West or around Ionia, Roy was in his element when he was enjoying nature. He didn't just live life, he attacked it, squeezing every drop of love, laughter, fun, and friendship out of it that he could, taking his friends and family along for the ride and making them all the better for it.
And above all else, he showed that family isn't an important thing-it's everything.
Roy was preceded in death by his loving wife of 67 years, Dolores (Slater) Cook, his siblings, Bernita (Walt) Fedewa, Isabelle (Don) Wilson, Angela (Joe) Coonrod, Dorothy (John) Golata, Ella (Alvin) Thelen, Cay (Jake) DeYoung, Marcia Cook, Donald Cook, David Cook, and his in-laws: Bob and Bonnie Slater, Bob & Marlene Hoppough, and Dave and Velma Ludwick.
He is survived by his children: Caron and Keith Stetler of Lowell, Kris and Mike Tiemersma of Metairie, LA, Laurie and Kurt Tjalsma of Ionia, Janet and Dan Balice of Ionia, Phil and Chantal Cook of Zeeland, and Debbie and Joe Smith of Westphalia; his grandchildren: Collin Tiemersma and son, Colton; Justin (Beth) Tiemersma and children, Violet and Jude; Clair Tiemersma, Carlyn (Doug) Tjalsma Richards and daughter, Joelle; David Tjalsma; John and Leigh Balice; Tina (Zech) Cook Chester, Ryan (Jenny) Reidsma and children Landon and Ellie; Trevor Reidsma; and Mara, Brett and Logan Smith and 2 more great grandchildren on the way. He is also survived by his brothers, Jim (Jean) Cook, Leon (Jeannie) Cook, and his sister in law, Barbara Cook, all of Lansing, and his sister, Jenny Trier (RJ Weber) of Cincinnati.
Roy and Dee's last few years were spent at Green Acres in Ionia, where the staff took exceptional care of both of them, earning the family's everlasting gratitude, and Ionia Area Hospice provided exceptional end of life care which was invaluable not only to Roy, but to those who loved him. A private family memorial service will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be made at www.lehmanfuneralhomes.com.