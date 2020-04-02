Home

Royce Hendrick


1930 - 2020
Royce Hendrick Obituary
Royce A. Hendrick aged 90 of Saranac passed away March 30, 2020 at Laurels of Kent in Lowell, MI. He was born March 21, 1930 in Ionia County the son of Earl and Abby (Trowbridge) Hendrick.
Royce married Lois Bever October 26, 1950 in Lake Odessa, she preceded him in death April 25, 2013. He served in the Army during the Korean Conflict. He was an Army Engineer (370th Battalion), expert rifle medal (highest score shooting left-handed) and was a marksman (sniper) Royce worked 30 years for General Motors in Skilled Trades. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and camping in Northern Michigan.
Surviving Royce are his children; Douglas (Nancy) Hendrick, Jill (Kurt) Munro of Marne, Brothers; Bernard (Pat) Hendrick, Wayne (Gaila) Hendrick. Daughter-in-law: Victoria Hendrick, Sister-in-laws, Francis Hendrick, Katheryn Tasker, Norma Bever. Grandchildren; Richie, Amanda, Gretchen, Brandon and Erica. Great grandchildren Elizabeth, Blake, Christian, Cody and Matthew and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Lois, sons Michael, Robert and Gregory, Sisters: Nina (Floyd) Fosburg, Marie (Russell) Feuerstein, Ruby (Harry) Berends, Brothers: Earl, Duane (Marilyn), Darwin (Freida), Rex (Edith), brother in laws: Marshall Bever and Dean (Helen) Bever.
Cremation has taken place and there will be private graveside services at a later date. Those wishing may make memorial contributions to: Interim Healthcare Hospice,1971 E. Beltline Ave. NE Suite 219, Grand Rapids MI 49525. Arrangements in care of Lake Funeral Home in Saranac. Online condolences may be made at www.lakefuneralhomes.com
Published in Ionia Sentinel-Standard on Apr. 2, 2020
