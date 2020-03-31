|
Died March 19, 2020
SUTTONS BAY – Russell Aaron Scholtens, 87, of Suttons Bay, died March 19, 2020 at Munson Medical Center.
I was born in Ionia April 6, 1932, the eldest son of John and Gladys (Smith) Scholtens. I attended Ionia Public Schools and graduated in 1949 excelling in the music program and was an accomplished saxophone and clarinet player. I attended Central Michigan College as Music Major and while there met my loving wife, Joan "Corky" Bernice Corwin of Grayling. We were married February 10, 1951 and enjoyed 64 years together until her death in 2015.
I left college and returned to Ionia with my wife and performed with various bands and was employed at Consumers Power Company.
In 1954 I enlisted in the Michigan State Police and served at Flint, Houghton Lake, Bridgeport and Traverse City (1968-1979) where I retired as a Sergeant.
In 1957 I was baptized in the Catholic Church while in Flint.
After retirement from the state police in 1979, I drove school bus for Suttons Bay, Leelanau St. Mary's, Traverse City Public Schools and Grand Traverse Catholic schools until 2008. I performed in various musical groups in Traverse City, was Court Officer for 86th district Court and drove a truck during cherry harvest.
I was an avid sailor travelling the northern Great Lakes with my wife. I was a voracious reader. I was active in St. Michael the Archangel Church in Suttons Bay as lector, catechist, and choir member, and served a term as chair for the Liturgical Council. I enjoyed writing both chronicles and prose.
I was an enthusiastic member of the Knights of Columbus and was active in forming councils in Elk Rapids, Lake Leelanau and Suttons Bay serving as Grand Knight, Faithful Navigator of the Fourth Degree, District Deputy, Area Manager of District Deputies and Diocesan Program Director. While District Deputy I formed councils in St. Mary's Church at Hannah and St. Francis Church of Traverse City.
I was survived by daughter Rebecca "Becky" (David) Phillips of Traverse City, John C. (Simona) Scholtens of Fairfield, California and daughter Rochelle "Shelly" (Al) Durga of Mayfield, leaving behind thirteen grandchildren, eighteen great grandchildren, and one great-great grandson.
I was preceded in death by my beloved wife of 64 years Corky, my parents, my brother William of San Diego, California and grandson, Justin Durga of Traverse City.
Internment in St. Michael the Archangel Cemetery with Corky in Suttons Bay will be announced at a later date.
Donations should be directed to St. Mary's Church, PO Box 340, Lake Leelanau, MI 49653.
