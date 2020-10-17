Ruth Bohl, age 99, of Hudsonville, went to be with her Lord on Wednesday, October 14, after living at the American House in Holland and previously at the Royal Atrium Inn in Zeeland. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother to the extended Bohl family. She is survived by her children, Thelma (Merle) Smallegan of Marion, MI, Vern (Wanda) Bohl of Zeeland, Wayne (Judy) Bohl of Hudsonville, Arlyn (Debra) Bohl of Hudsonville, and Randy (Kathy) Bohl of Zeeland; 15 grandchildren; 28 great grandchildren; brother, Gerard (Donna) Timmer; sister-in-law Barbara Stegenga. She was preceded in death by her husband of 71 years, Harold (in 2012), and great granddaughter, Cretia Victoria Bohl. She faithfully served her family as a housewife and mother, later worked in the Mademoiselle Shop in Zeeland and also served in volunteer positions in support of her church and community. Ruth was a longtime member of the Beaverdam Reformed Church. The committal service will be held at the Beaverdam Cemetery at 5 PM on Monday, October 19 for immediate family and Ruth's closest friends by invitation. A memorial service and celebration of life will be held on a later date for the family and close friends with Rev. Doug Hoeve officiating. Due to COVID-19, visitation with the family will not be held; instead, please provide your expressions of Christian love and sympathy to the family with your calls, cards, notes and e-mail. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Words of Hope, 700 Ball Avenue NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49503.

VanderLaan - Hudsonville



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store