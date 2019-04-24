|
Ruth E Craven, age 96, of Midland, MI, formerly of Ionia, passed away April 21, 2019.
She was born on June 23, 1922, in Conway Township, MI, the daughter of George and Martha (Wood) Grant. Ruth married Jack Craven on October 27, 1943, he passed away in 2001. She was an avid bridge player.
Surviving are her children, Kenneth (Marilyn) Craven of Midland and Keith (Jane) Craven of Wyoming, MI; grandchildren, Brent (Joellen) Craven of Hastings, Jeffery (Jennifer) Craven of Middleville, Lynne (Paul) Sharpe of Midland, Annette (Jason) McBride of Hudsonville and Jack (Lindsay) Craven of Henrico, VA; 16 great-grandchildren and sister Donna (Donald) Smyth of Fowlerville.
She was preceded in death by her parents and 3 sisters, Doris Smallidge, Gertrude Sobers and Virginia Warren.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, April 27, at 11 a.m. at Lake Funeral Home in Ionia with Pastor Kenneth Harger officiating. Interment Balcom Cemetery. A visitation will be 1 hour prior to the service. Those wishing may make memorial contributions to Stratford Pines Nursing Home or . Online condolences may be made at lakefuneralhomes.com.
Published in Ionia Sentinel-Standard on Apr. 24, 2019