Ruth Ingraham Obituary
Ruth Elizabeth Ingraham, age 94, of Portland, passed away on Monday, March 18, 2019. She was born on August 25, 1924, the daughter of Wheeler and Mary (Terrel) Scheiern. Ruth enjoyed sewing, making quilts for the kids, and baking. She married Allan Ingraham on December 14, 1946 and he preceded her death in 1992. Also preceding her death were an infant grandson, Brian Ingraham; an infant great-granddaughter, Angel Ingraham; siblings, Irma Smith, Mary Klahn, Eunice Ritz, Joseph Scheiern, Harold Scheiern, and Janet Lower. Surviving are her sons, Robert (Barbara) Ingraham of Portland, Donald (Denise) Ingraham of Portland, Thomas Ingraham of Somerset, MI, and David (Sue Isles) Ingraham of Barryton, MI; 13 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; sister, Elsie Voorheis of Saranac and sister-in-law, Mezella Underwood of Ionia. A graveside service will be held at 2:30 p.m., Thursday, March 21, 2019 at Danby Township Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1:30 p.m. - 2:15 p.m. at the Lehman Funeral Home, 210 E. Bridge St, Portland. Arrangements are entrusted to Lehman Funeral Homes. Online condolences may be made at www.lehmanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Ionia Sentinel-Standard on Mar. 20, 2019
