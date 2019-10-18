|
|
On Wednesday, October 16, 2019, Sally Marie Wade, loving wife and mother of three children, passed away at age 77 from complications from Alzheimer's disease, surrounded by her family.
Sally was born on July 1, 1942 in Ionia, Michigan to Helen Grescowle and George Mann. She graduated from Ionia High and received her Bachelor's Degree from the University of Michigan in 1964, with a degree in speech therapy. On April 16, 1966, she married Warren Wade. They raised three children together.
Sally had the gift of gab and could talk to anyone, putting them at ease with her bright smile and quick wit. She had a wonderful group of friends who believed shopping was a career, and they should be held responsible for some of her more questionable outfits. Sally lit up any room she entered with her infectious smile and bright spirit, that will continue to shine down on all of us from Heaven.
Sally was preceded in death by her husband, Warren Wade; father, George Mann; and her mother, Helen. She is survived by her three children, Traci Henderson, Gregory Wade and Todd Wade; her sister, Judy Streigel; four grandchildren, Ashby, Kendall, Chase and Devon; and her darling dog Lucy. The Funeral Service will be celebrated by Rev. Fr. Thomas Brown at 11:30 a.m., Saturday, October 19, 2019 at the Lehman Funeral Home, 220 Rich St., Ionia, MI, 48846. Rite of Committal will follow at Mt. Olivet Catholic Cemetery, Ionia. The family will receive friends at 10:30 a.m. until the time of the service. Online condolences may be made at www.lehmanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Ionia Sentinel-Standard on Oct. 18, 2019