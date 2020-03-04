|
Sandina Mae Reister, age 81 of Ionia, passed away on Friday, February 28, 2020. She was born on April 9, 1938 to Harold and Sadie Liskum in Charlevoix, MI. Sandina loved sewing, quilting, ribbon shirts and reading. She was also known to be a great cook.
Sandina is survived by her children, Tina (Jerry) Heilman of Ionia, Gretchen (Jim) Killion of Ionia and Mitch (Diana) Reister of Ionia; 9 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Leon; and siblings, Harold Liskum, Arvita (Robert) Walczak and Paul Liskum.
A Funeral Service will be held at 11 on Thursday, March 5, 2020 at The Church of Jesus Christ's Latter-Day Saints. Visitation will be from 4-7 PM on Wednesday at the Lake Funeral Home in Ionia. Memorial Contributions may be made to Ionia Area Hospice. Online Condolences can be made at www.lakefuneralhomes.com.
Published in Ionia Sentinel-Standard on Mar. 4, 2020