Lake Funeral Home-Ionia - Ionia
3521 S. State Rd.
Ionia, MI 48846
(616) 527-0099
Sandra Miller Obituary
Sandra Kay Miller age 67 of Ionia, MI passed away December 15, 2019. She was born on May 12, 1952 in Ypsilanti, MI the daughter of Floyd and Doris (Olive) Miller. Sandra enjoyed shopping, nature walks, feeding the ducks and sightseeing.
Surviving are her children Tanya (Doug) Woern of Freeport, Kim Goforth of Lansing, Tina (George) John of South Carolina and Jody Peltier of Ionia. Grandchildren Aubrey, Jasmine and Paige. Sister Kathy McIntyre of L'Anse. She was preceded in death by her parents and brother Ed Tucker.
Cremation has taken place and there are no services at this time. Arrangements in care of Lake Funeral Home in Ionia. Online condolences may be made at www.lakefuneralhomes.com
Published in Ionia Sentinel-Standard on Dec. 17, 2019
