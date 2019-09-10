|
|
Sandra Joan Wall aged 81 of Ionia passed away September 6, 2019 at home. She was born July 16, 1938 in Terra Haute, Indiana the daughter of Shannon and Annetta (McGraw) Roby. Sandra married William Wall February 9, 1963 in Novi, Michigan.
She loved quilting, flowers, basket making and especially enjoyed boating and swimming. Sandra loved her Christmas getaways with her best friends.
Surviving is her loving husband of 56 years William Wall of Ionia. Daughter Cynthia (Kim) Hartman of Ionia. Grandson; Aaron (Karri) Hartman of Sand Lake. Sister Barbara (Jerry) Sirak of Florida. Brother Donald Roby of Wixom.
Preceding her in death were her parents and brother James Roby.
Cremation has taken place and there will be private services held at a later date. Those wishing may make memorial contributions to Ionia Area Hospice. Arrangements are in care of Lake Funeral Home in Ionia. Online condolences may be made at www.lakefuneralhomes.com
Published in Ionia Sentinel-Standard on Sept. 10, 2019