Sharon L. Hoppes, age 80, of Portland, passed away Wednesday, June 5, 2019 surround by her family. She was born February 17, 1939 to Roy and Thelma (White) Porter. Sharon was a faithful member of St. Patrick Catholic Church. She enjoyed a good game of cards, fishing, camping, she loved the casino and the family's annual trip to Brimley. Sharon also took pleasure in reading, gardening, and canning. She adored her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, whom she liked to host bingo parties for.

Preceding Sharon in death are her parents; husband, James "Jim" Hoppes; infant son, James Leroy; brothers, Ron (Nancy) Porter and William Porter; son-in-law, Herb Platte; granddaughter, Amber Rose Platte; in-laws, Tim Glynn, Virginia Townsend, Colleen Trierweiler, Dick (Carol) Hoppes, Stanley (Joan) Hoppes, Leon (Geraldine) Hoppes, Jerry Hoppes, and Alice Hoppes. Surviving Sharon are her children, Toni (Chuck) Miller, Craig Hoppes, Joe (Marian) Hoppes, Bonnie (Bob) Rockey, Michelle (David) Nurenberg, Kirk (Michele) Hoppes, Victor Hoppes, Becky (Scott) Hodge, Kristina (Dan) Platte; 28 grandchildren; 33 great-grandchildren; siblings, Jean (Jack) Mushung, Judy Finney, Gary (Audrey) Porter, and Shirley Glynn; and in-laws, Alice Kelly, Joe Hoppes, Larry (Dee Dee) Hoppes, Tom (Jill) Hoppes, Bill Trierweiler, Mary Hoppes, and Oscar Townsend.

The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Rev. Mike Alber at 9:00 a.m., Saturday, June 8, 2019 at St. Patrick Catholic Church, Portland. Rite of Committal will follow at Portland Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Friday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. with the rosaries being prayed at 1:30 and 5:30 p.m. at the Lehman Funeral Home, 210 E. Bridge St., Portland.