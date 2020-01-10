|
Shirley Jean Albright, age 80, died Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at Blodgett Hospital in Grand Rapids. She was born September 4, 1939 in Watton, Michigan, the daughter of William and Gertrude (Kemppainen) Syrjala.
She graduated from Ionia High School in 1957. In the early 1970's, Shirley ran a home daycare center until working at the Chrysler Trim Plant in Lyons. In 1981, she started a position at General Motors in Lansing and retired after 25 years.
She was preceded in death by her siblings Loraine (Syrjala) Buckner and Kenneth Syrjala.
She is survived by her loving husband of 39 years, Raymond (Ken) Albright of Ionia.
Shirley will be dearly missed by her children: Dana (John) Smith of Sheridan, Denise (Michael) Powers of Holt, Andrew Peterson of Ionia and step-daughter Krissy Gagne.
Her very special grandchildren are Jodi (Elliot) Westwater, Ryan (Caitlin) Smith, Kadi (Nicholas) Franklin, Hana (Blake) Jurgens, Sarah (Christopher) Laginess, Charles (Samantha) Peterson, Andrea Peterson, Vanessa Peterson, Montanna Graft, Madison DeLaney, and Jesse and Wyatt Shafer.
Beama, as she was affectionately called, was especially proud of her 13 great-grandchildren: Lily, Heidi, Gwendolyn, Indiana, Asa, Eliora, Rowan, Locklyn, Axel, Gemma, Parker Jane, Cheyenne and Challis.
Also surviving are her brothers: Robert (Jan) Syrjala, Richard (Alice) Syrjala, James (Mary) Syrjala, Edsel Syrjala, sister-in-law Linda Syrjala, and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Visitation will be held on Monday, January 13, 2020 from 6-8 p.m. at Lake Funeral Home in Ionia. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Lake Funeral Home in Ionia, followed by a luncheon at Zion United Methodist Church in Ionia.
Memorial contributions may be given to Zion United Methodist Church. Online condolences may be made at www.lakefuneralhomes.com
Published in Ionia Sentinel-Standard on Jan. 10, 2020