Shirley Ceasar Allen, 100, of Alma, formerly of Hubbardston and Carson City, passed away Friday, May 10, at the Pathways Masonic Home where she resided for the past eight years.
A child of the Great Depression, Shirley was born January 20, 1919 in Lansing, Michigan. She was the youngest of six children born to Julius and Lera Ceasar.
During Shirley's childhood, the Ceasars moved several times between Lansing and rural Gratiot and Clinton counties due to scarcity of work for her carpenter father. For a time she worked in the sugar beet fields of Clinton County alongside her mother and older brothers and sisters.
Shirley attended grade school in Lansing and various country schools in central Michigan. After graduating from Hubbardston High School in 1937, she attended what is now Central Michigan University in Mount Pleasant.
She married Harvey Allen May 31, 1941, and they settled in Hubbardston where Harvey served as postmaster for 30 years. Shirley earned a reputation as an excellent seamstress and quilter. She enjoyed playing the piano, gardening, camping, fishing, snowmobiling, and also published two children's storybooks. She was a member of the Carson City United Methodist Church and the Order of the Eastern Star.
The last of her generation on the Ceasar family tree, Shirley is the only one known to have reached the age of 100. She is survived by five children, Jane Quevedo (Carlos) of Apopka, Florida, Don Allen (Ethel) of Maryville, Tennessee, Barbara Mitchell (Bob) of Carson City, Pat Miller (Harry) of Riverdale, and Peggy Chiarenzelli (Phil) of Riverdale; 12 grandchildren, 25 great grandchildren, 7 great-great grandchildren, and dozens of nieces and nephews. Her husband, Harvey, preceded her in death in 2003.
Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. followed by a memorial service at 11 a.m., Monday, May 20, at Doig Chapel, Pathways Masonic Home, 1200 Wright Ave., Alma. A luncheon will follow at the Doig Conference Center. In lieu of flowers, Shirley's family invites you to donate to a in her memory.
Published in Ionia Sentinel-Standard on May 15, 2019