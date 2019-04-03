|
|
Shirley Louise (LaPratt) Cederwall July 6, 1930 – April 1, 2019. Our mother was born in Lansing, Michigan on July 6, 1930, to Fred J. LaPratt and Gladys A (Ingersoll) LaPratt. She was an only child for the first 13 years of her life until the family was made complete with her brother Roger.
She had an ideal childhood with parents devoted to her and she to them. At an early age she learned to have a keen eye with a bat and ball and a good throwing arm as she developed a passion for sports through her father. Mom went on to graduate from Sexton High School in 1948. She was voted the female athlete of her class. She carried on her love for softball through league play in Ionia.
In 1950, while attending Michigan State College of Agriculture and Applied Science, (Michigan State University) mom met our father Frank at a campus dance. They were married on December 15, 1951. She went on to receive her BA in Elementary Education, graduating with honors in 1952. Seventeen years later, in 1969 she earned her Master's Degree at what is now Michigan State University.
Between 1953 and 1957, mom had Sheryl in 1953, Gregg in 1954, and Eric (Rick) in 1957. The family had moved to Ionia in 1958. By the early sixties' mom had begun her career as an elementary school teacher, beginning at Emerson Elementary School and finishing at Boyce Elementary School. Over the years, we have been blessed to hear from men and women that say, "Mrs. Cederwall is your mother? She was my favorite teacher." Mom tended to be the last teacher to leave her classroom at the end of each school day. She loved teaching.
In the late 1980's mom followed dad into retirement. They then continued to travel throughout the United States. They had always loved taking the family on camping trips, especially in Michigan and Canada. Once we were gone, they continued with their love of traveling.
Mom loved long physical walks and working out in the gym. She loved her family and spent a lot of her time in retirement investing into her grandchildren, Amy and Kevin. She was a tried
and true MSU team supporter.
Anybody privileged to be a part of mom's life knew that her greatest passion was her relationship with God. This relationship with Jesus Christ began in earnest when she was 38 years old. Mom was transformed by this relationship. Her gentle, wise and loving spirit, became a blessing to countless. She taught bible studies in homes, Sunday school at Church, even spoke a few times from the pulpit. She was a gifted counselor. Mom and Dad opened their home to many young adults that needed healing and direction. Their home was truly a house of hospitality. She was always ready to love in word and deed.
After almost three years of a struggle, that never broke her spirit, mom passed away in the early morning hours of April 1, 2019. She has left a very special legacy behind. Just ask anyone
that truly knew her.
Shirley leaves behind a daughter, Sheryl (Greg) Dennison; son, Eric Cederwall; granddaughter, Amy (Mike) Stump, grandson, Kevin; great grandsons, Camden and Hudson; step- grandchildren, Amber (Jason), Nicholas (Hanan), Christopher (Shelly), Brardon (Julie) and their children; brother, Roger (Holly) LaPratt; nephews, Brad, Adam, and Marcus (Sylvia) LaPratt, and their children; Niece, Lora (Josh) Goodrich and nephew, Marc (Ellen) Cederwall.
She was preceded in death by her husband of67 years Frank, her son Gregg, her parents and many aunts and uncles.
We love you mom and we look forward to our reunion with you.
Funeral services will be held 11:30 am, Friday, April 5, 2019 at Lake Funeral Home in Ionia. Visitation will be Thursday 6-8 pm and a half hour prior to service at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made in Shirley's name to Great Lakes Caring Hospice or Smile
Train. Online condolences may be made at www.lakefuneralhomes.com
Published in Ionia Sentinel-Standard on Apr. 3, 2019