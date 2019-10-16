|
Shirley Erridge, age 82, of Ionia, passed away on Friday, October 11, 2019. Shirley was born on September 7, 1937 to Frank and Alma (Bendt) Smith in Sumner MI. On September 7, 1957 she married the love of her life, Frederick Erridge. She enjoyed playing cards, shopping, and spending time with her cousins and friends. Shirley enjoyed working at the mission in Ionia and retired from Walmart last year.
Shirley is survived by her children, Roger (Debbie) Erridge of Saranac and Scott (Jill) Erridge of Ionia; grandchildren, Sheila (Dave) LaMontagne, Nicole (Gavin) Kasper, Brandon (Stefany) Westbrook and Cody (Crystal) Westbrook; great grandchildren, Amanda Whitley, Calvin, Lane Kasper, Tate Kasper, Karah Westbrook, Vincent Westbrook, Korben Westbrook and Jaimon Westbrook; brother in law, Jim Lytle; sister in law, Pauline Smith; special cousins, nieces and nephews; her best friend, her cat, Sugar; and special friends, Vola, Shirley, Barbara and special friends at the Ionia Housing Commission.
She was preceded in death by her parents, and her husband, Frederick; and brother, Frank Smith.
A Celebration of Life will be at 12 PM Friday, October 18 at the Ionia Moose Lodge. ( 869 E Lincoln Ave. Ionia, MI 48846) Arrangements in care of Lake Funeral Home of Ionia. Online Condolences can be made at www.lakefuneralhomes.com.
Published in Ionia Sentinel-Standard on Oct. 16, 2019