|
|
Skylar James Lasby age 12 of Saranac passed away unexpectedly August 28, 2019.
Surviving are his parents Scott and Rhonda (Clouse) Lasby of Saranac; siblings Lindy (Garrett) Parks of TN, Tori Lasby and Dennis Blauwkamp of Saranac, Mason (Emma) Lasby of Greenville, Mersadie Lasby of Alto, Christopher Lasby of Saranac, Ronald Lasby of Saranac, Brayden Lasby of Saranac and Kasey Parks of Saranac; grandparents Merilu Lasby of Lowell and Ron and Linda Clouse of Saranac; several aunts, uncles, great aunts and uncles, cousins and nieces and nephews.
Skylar enjoyed playing football, fishing and camping and was an avid U of M fan. He always had lofty goals for his life, family being the most important thing to him. He was always very protective of his brothers.
Services will be at the Saranac High School Auditorium Wednesday, September 4th at 4:00 PM with Pastor Becky Poor officiating. Interment Saranac Cemetery. There will be a visitation at Saranac Community Church on Tuesday from 2-4 and 6-8 PM. Memorial contributions may be made to the Skylar Lasby Fund for use at Saranac Community school. Arrangements in care of Lake Funeral Home of Saranac. Online condolences may be made at www.lakefuneralhomes.com
Published in Ionia Sentinel-Standard on Aug. 31, 2019