Stephen Mooney, 65, a lifelong resident of Ionia, lost his battle with lung cancer and died Friday, August 2 at Ionia Sparrow Hospital. Steve was born May 4, 1954 to Joseph and Floy (Biddy) (Bradley) Mooney.
He attended Saints Peter & Paul School until 9th grade and then graduated from Ionia High School in 1972. Steve retired from Wholesale Ticket Company in Saranac in May of 2018 after 38 years as a Master Pressman.
Steve never ventured anywhere without his camera and was well known around Ionia as a great photographer. He captured photos of many of the historical sites throughout Ionia County. His focus was on the unique architecture of each of the buildings, especially the Blanchard House. He also photographed many bands which made it to their album covers on many occasions.
He is survived by his 3 sisters, Shurl Finner of Holland, MI, Linda (Mooney) Harlan of Charlotte, TN and Kristine ( Mooney)Watson of Aiken, S.C. Also surviving are his nieces and nephews Jennifer Mapes of Charlotte, TN, Carrie Mileski of Charleston, SC, Ryan Mapes of New Rochelle, NY, Janette (Mileski) Gusmano of Clinton Township, MI; Nettie (Mapes) Mickam of Spring Hill, TN; and Joseph Mapes of Chicago, Il. He was preceded in death by his parents, his sister Wynne Jo (Finner) Chorley and his niece, Lisa Mileski
There will be no services as cremation has already taken place. Arrangements are entrusted to Lehman Funeral Homes. On line condolences may be made at www.lehmanfuneralhomes.com
Published in Ionia Sentinel-Standard on Aug. 7, 2019