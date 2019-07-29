|
Steven Roy Greenhoe, 64, of Ionia, passed away at home on Wednesday, July 3, 2019, after battling liver cancer. Steve was born on Nov. 5, 1954 in Ionia, the son of Roy and Ruby Greenhoe. He graduated from Ionia High School in 1973. Steve spent many years as a machinist in machine shops located in Michigan, Florida and Texas. He then went on to get his brokers license and builders license and started his own company in Grand Rapids. He had been a live-in helper for a close friend for many years in Ionia. Steve enjoyed anything involving the outdoors – camping, fishing, dirt bike riding and boating. He also enjoyed woodworking projects. He had a generous, kind heart and always reached out to help anyone in need. He is survived by a brother and a sister, and was preceded in death by his parents.
Those wishing to express sympathy are welcomed to consider a contribution in Steve's memory to Freedom Service Dogs of America. Steve was an adamant supporter of the disabled, especially disabled veterans.
A private service will be arranged at a later date by his closest friends to celebrate Steve's life.
Published in Ionia Sentinel-Standard on July 29, 2019