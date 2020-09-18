Susan Baie

Susan A. Magee-Baie, 76, passed away on September 7th, 2019 at her home in Florida surrounded by loved ones after battling an illness. Susan was born December 1st, 1942 to Edward and Magdalene (Morris) Magee in Flint, Michigan. The family soon moved to Saranac, where Susan graduated from high school (Saranac) and met her husband Terry Baie. They were married on May 4th, 1963.

Susan was preceded in death by her father and mother, brothers Edward Magee Jr., Michael Magee, Patrick Magee and sister Jane (Lionel) Haskins. She is survived by her husband Terry Baie, son Steve Baie, daughter Lisa Baie, sister Helen Sutton, brothers Jim Magee and John Magee, along with numerous nieces and nephews. Among them is special nephew Ed Magee III of Florida. Granddaughters Kayla Baie, Autumn Maier and grandsons Derek Baie and Elliot Maier Jr.

Susan was a vivacious soul. To unwrap her personality to a few words would be doing her a disservice. Those who loved her, knew her best. Susan loved the quote "Aging is mandatory, growing old is optional" and she embodied this quote to the fullest.



