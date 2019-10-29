|
|
Suzanne Grace Rosenburg
July 4, 1964 - October 27, 2019
Suzanne Grace (Woodcock) Rosenburg was born on the 4th of July, 1964 in Trenton, Michigan, and passed away on October 27, 2019 in Ionia, Michigan. She was the youngest of 8 children born to Edward and Ruth (Kelly) Woodcock. As a young widow, Suzanne's mother moved the family to McBride, Michigan, in 1970 and gave all of her children adoring love and affection in abundance. Suzanne graduated from Montabella High School in 1982 and Aquinas College in 1986 (BA) and 1994 (MAT).
Suzanne met her husband at Aquinas College, and they were married on June 25, 1988 at St. Bernadette of Lourdes Parish in Stanton, Michigan. She was a loving and caring mother to their sons, Andrew and Joey. Suzanne was an outstanding teacher for many years, with a particular gift for teaching children how to read. She taught at St. Patrick School in Portland, SS. Peter and Paul School in Ionia, and Ionia Public Schools. Her hobbies included ballroom dancing, hosting family parties, and cooking (especially no-bake cookies). She had a love of words and literature, and had a witty sense of humor. Suzanne was proud of her Irish heritage and enjoyed researching her genealogy. She also enjoyed time at a cottage each summer with her family. A devout Roman Catholic, she was a parishioner at SS. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Ionia.
Suzanne was the light of our lives. Her positive attitude helped her endure a struggle with ovarian cancer since May 2016. She adored her loving and kind son, Andrew, and her loyal and dear husband, Bill, the love of her life. Suzanne could light up a room with her beautiful smile and will be dearly missed. She loved life and lived with grace.
Suzanne was preceded in death by her father, Edward Woodcock, in 1969; mother, Ruth Woodcock, in 2004; baby son, Joey, in 2001; mother-in-law, Ellen Rosenburg, in 2002; and niece, Christina Woodcock, in 2018. She is survived by her husband, Bill Rosenburg and son, Andrew Rosenburg. Her siblings are Nancy, Bob, Dan, Sandy, Mike (Vicki), Steve (Laurie), and Patrick (Lori).
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Rev. Thomas Brown at SS. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Ionia on October 30, 2019 at 11:00 a.m., with visitation in the church one hour before. The family will receive friends 4-8 p.m., Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at the Lehman Funeral Home, 220 Rich St., Ionia. The rosary will be prayed at 7:00 p.m. Memorial contributions will go to SS. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Ionia.
Published in Ionia Sentinel-Standard on Oct. 29, 2019